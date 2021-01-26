Immersive Records

Interscope Geffen A&M has signed a joint venture with ADAM MERSEL’s IMMERSIVE RECORDS label.

MERSEL is best known as a manager of GRAMMY, EMMY and TONY AWARD-winner BEN PLATT.

He previously helped guide BEBE REXHA to diamond-certified status and worked closely with such artists as SARA BAREILLES and ROBIN THICKE.



The first release under the new deal is the debut single from LILHUDDY (aka CHASE HUDSON) who is the star of MACHINE GUN KELLY’s recent "Downfalls High" musical film experience.

"21st Century Vampire," the debut single, was co-written with LILHUDDY along with NICK LONG, JAKE TOREEY and ANDY SELTZER.

Prior to launching IMMERSIVE MANAGEMENT early last year, MERSEL worked at FIRST ACCESS ENTERTAINMENT and CAREER ARTIST MANAGEMENT.

In 2020, he oversaw the releases of BEN PLATT’s debut, "Sing To Me Instead," and served as Executive Producer for PLATT’s NETFLIX special "BEN PLATT: Live From RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL."

Said IGA Chairman JOHN JANICK. “ADAM is a rising executive star with great taste and a remarkably intuitive business acumen.

“His entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to artist development make him and his IMMERSIVE RECORDS label a perfect fit with us at INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M.”

IGA Vice Chairman STEVE BERMAN added, “ADAM has proven himself to be a master at working with artists who break boundaries and chart new territory in a quickly changing landscape.

“We are so happy to have him and IMMERSIVE as an important new member of the IGA family.”

Concluded MERSEL, “Some of my earliest experiences working in the music industry were with INTERSCOPE and so, in a sense, JOHN, STEVE and the other INTERSCOPE executives raised me in this business.

“They have shown time and time again that they are successful in establishing career artists and so this is the perfect home for IMMERSIVE RECORDS. I am incredibly humbled and thankful to the entire team for their support and belief.”

