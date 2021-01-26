Gary Spurgeon

DALLAS-based CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK has added a new hip-hop music format to their current 24/7 radio network. programmed by MARK McCRAY, .



“We realized very quickly that no one in the market is offering a quality 24/7 HIP HOP music format,” he said. “We believe our dynamic programming, experience and passion for the hip-hop genre and format will set us apart and give us a very competitive market position”.

McCRAY is an award-winning PD and OM in the Urban/Top 40 Rhythmic radio market, including Adult R&B. He brings

30-years of broadcast and programming experience from ABC, CBS , REACH MEDIA, and RADIO ONE. MARK previously led programming operations in DALLAS, HOUSTON, ST. LOUIS, AUSTIN and WEST PALM BEACH, FL



Added COO GARY SPURGEON, “There is no one more experienced and knowledgeable than MARK when it comes to hip-hop and Top 40/Rhythmic programming. The addition of hip-hop to our current slate of 10 formats, will only enhance our market position, make us more competitive, and help those radio operators looking for a hip-hop format alternative.”.



For more information on how to become an affiliate with CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK, contact GARY SPURGEON at (972).674.3100 or gary@clearmedianetwork.com.gary@clearmedianetwork.com

