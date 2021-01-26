Wendy Leeds

Condolences to the family and friends of music industry veteran WENDY LEEDS. Husband STEVE and daughter KATIE shared that her death was brought on by complications of COVID-19 following a struggle with MS for over 30 years.



Born in ABERDEEN, MD, WENDY LEEDS was a longtime resident of HAWORTH, NJ. After graduation from SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY, her career in broadcasting began at WXLO/NEW YORK, working with BARRY MAYO. WENDY was then appointed MD at WPIX/NEW YORK, where she converted the station to smooth jazz outlet WQCD, and served as PD. She subsequently worked for WNEW-A and MUSIC CHOICE.



In addition to her husband STEVE, an executive at SIRIUSXM/PANDORA, and her beloved daughter KATIE, an associate director at THE ORCHARD, WENDY is survived by her mother MARILYN SILVERSHEIN, and brothers GREG (ANDREA) and BILLY (DEBBIE). Wendy is also survived by her brother-in-law, artist manager HARVEY LEEDS (NANCY), as well as seven nieces and nephews. Due to COVID regulations; graveside services will be held privately at MOUNT JUDAH CEMETERY. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of WENDY LEEDS to the MS Clinic at HOLY NAME HOSPITAL in TEANECK, NJ.

« see more Net News