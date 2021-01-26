Joseph Abboud Joins

Fashion designer JOSEPH ABBOUD is joining the lineup at RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK beginning SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6th at 5p as the host of "Threads," a one-hour lifestyle radio program that looks at fashion and design.

ABBOUD will explore the evolution of one of the most creative industries on the face of the earth, and how it weaves through our culture and our lives.

