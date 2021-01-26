Nayak

SOUNDSTRIPE, a provider of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects, has hired SOURAV NAYAK as VP/Finance. He will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial strategy, capital raising, product pricing, financial planning and analysis, and treasury, reporting to co-founders and Co-CEOs MICAH SANNAN and TRAVIS TERRELL.

“Growing almost 5,000% in three years and landing in the INC. 2020 Top 5 fastest-growing private media companies was a huge accomplishment and a wild ride, and at the same time, has really highlighted the need for a strong leader over our financial team who is familiar with handling this kind of exponential growth,” said MICAH SANNAN. “With 20 years of experience in corporate finance and investments, investment banking, financial strategy, and capital raising verticals for high-growth industries, TRAVIS [TERRELL] and I knew SOURAV was the right person to support SOUNDSTRIPE as we continue to find new ways to build our creative community.”

“I was impressed with how much SOUNDSTRIPE had achieved in just four years of operations, from building the music product, expanding that into podcasts and gaming, and then adding stock video late last year,” said NAYAK. “Having raised $6 million in Series A funds from VOCAP INVESTMENT PARTNERS and CRAFT VENTURES in 2019, I look forward to working with MICAH and TRAVIS to support SOUNDSTRIPE’s continued expansion.”

Before SOUNDSTRIPE, NAYAK was VP/Finance at ARCADIA, a clean energy start-up focused on providing members access to clean and sustainable energy sources through an underlying single energy bill. During his time at ARCADIA, Nayak led the finance organization and helped raise over $60 million in capital to help finance the growth of the company that saw its revenue and member base expand over 4x over his tenure.

« see more Net News