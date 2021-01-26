SEIU 1021

During the global pandemic, SAN FRANCISCO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT KALW (Radio 91.7) has removed announcing staff and replaced them with automation. On TUESDAY, JANUARY 26th, KALW staff, radio hosts, and unionized musicians from across the nation will speak out at the San Francisco Unified School District board meeting via ZOOM to bring back local on-air talents.



“Automation has resulted in embarrassing technical glitches, such as long stretches of dead air, the wrong programs being broadcast, and programs accidentally being repeated. Automation means the reduction of live-hosted programs and live music performances which have been an important hallmark of KALW’s programming,” said KALW Announcer and SEIU 1021 member JOANN MAR.

SEIU 1021 statement, "KALW and stations like it across the country have grown and thrived as 'local public radio' stations because of their emphasis on community-based programming. By increasing automation, KALW is abandoning its community roots and alienating the listeners, member-supporters, announcers, and program hosts who keep the station afloat."



SAN FRANCISCO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT board meeting

WHEN: TUESDAY, JANUARY 26th, 3p (PT)

WHERE: Via ZOOM using Webinar Password: 458078 or

By phone (669) 900 9128, using Webinar ID 848 6689 2602 and Password: 458078. If asked for a participant id or code, press #.

