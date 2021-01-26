Greg Marella (photo: Dennis Kwan)

CAPITOL RECORDS has promoted GREG MARELLA to President/Promotion & EVP/Capitol Music Group by Chairman & CEO JEFF VAUGHN.

MARELLA will continue to oversee the planning and execution of promotion strategies for the company’s portfolio of labels. In his broader CMG EVP role, he will help strategize and navigate CMG’s future course as a key member of VAUGHN’s executive management team. MARELLA is based in HOLLYWOOD in the iconic CAPITOL TOWER.

Under MARELLA, his promotion team has generated more than 40 #1 singles across all genres in the last two years, alone. Recent #1s include hits by HALSEY, LEWIS CAPALDI, LIL BABY, KATY PERRY, SAM SMITH, NIALL HORAN, MIGOS, MARSHMELLO, QUEEN NAIJA and MAGGIE ROGERS, to name only a few, as well as the latest #1 smash, “Lemonade,” from INTERNET MONEY.



VAUGHN said, “GREG’s elevation to President of Promotion reflects the impressive track record of breaking hit records he and his team have built over the past several years. GREG has a keen understanding of how promotion strategy fits into the larger picture of artist development, and he will play a key role in shaping our company’s future as a member of our executive management team. I know everyone at the TOWER joins me in congratulating GREG on this well-deserved promotion.”



MARELLA commented, "I’m incredibly proud to be leading a promotion team that is so passionate and committed to advocating for our artists and music that are the heart and soul of CMG. The company is in great hands with JEFF and MICHELLE [JUBELIRER, CMG President & COO] at the helm, and I’m excited and committed to helping our company reach new heights as a member of the executive management team.”

Formerly EVP/Promotion for three years at KEMOSABE RECORDS, MARELLA came to CMG in 2016. Prior to that he was in Senior Promotion posts at INTERSCOPE-GEFFEN-A&M and MCA RECORDS for 16 years, launching his career at PRIORITY RECORDS in 1995 as West Coast Regional Dir./Promotion. MARELLA has been involved with the successful careers of such notables as IMAGINE DRAGONS, MAROON 5, LADY GAGA, JUICY J, MARY J. BLIGE, K-CI & JOJO and BLINK 182 during his 25-year career prior to joining CMG.

