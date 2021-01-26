Block

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE has signed PRISCILLA BLOCK to a global publishing deal. BLOCK rose to fame on social platform TIKTOK, which led to a record deal with MERCURY NASHVILLE and INDENT RECORDS (NET NEWS 9/23/20). Her debut single, "Just About Over You," impacted radio last OCTOBER, and is currently climbing the MEDIABASE Country chart.

“What struck me and RYAN [BEUSCHEL, WCM NASHVILLE VP/A&R] when we met PRISCILLA was her perseverance and her unapologetic and honest take on songwriting," said WCM NASHVILLE President/CEO BEN VAUGHN. "She’s an original artist with a point of view and a legion of loyal fans already behind her. Watch out world.”

“Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of making it to MUSIC ROW," said BLOCK. "I feel so fortunate that today, that dream becomes my reality. In 2020 my life was flipped upside down in the best ways possible, and I am incredibly blessed to bring on 2021 with the support of WARNER CHAPPELL."

« see more Net News