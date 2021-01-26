Audionamix

AUDIONAMIX (ADX), an AI-driven audio isolation company hires CORY SIMS, an experienced music licensing expert and tech advisor to establish new relationships in the music business for ADX. SIMS comes from years of experience working with music licensing, music creation, artist management, and music technology. He will be speaking at both CES and NAMM this month representing ADX.

“CORY’s expertise in both sync licensing and music technology makes him the perfect liaison between our best-in-class AI stemming solutions and the needs of the music industry,” explains AUDIONAMIX GM/NORTH AMERICA ELLIE MCNEIL. “We remain committed to offering the most powerful AI algorithms exclusively as custom solutions for content owners.”

Since 2019, SIMS was the owner of CES ADVISOR, a boutique consulting and advisory firm. He worked with a portfolio of innovative companies at the intersection of music and technology. Before his firm, he was at HFA and led RUMBLEFISH’s business development team. There, he worked on new digital agreements including downloads, streaming, games, and karaoke licensing deals.

“I was immediately drawn to AUDIONAMIX’s impressive technology and inspired by the creative possibilities for labels, publishers, sync-libraries, and music companies,” SIMS said. “I’m excited to be working with such a passionate team at ADX and to be able to progress the essential nature of AI for music.”

