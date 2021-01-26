Signore

FRANKLIN, TN-based nonprofit PORTER's CALL, which is celebrating 20 years of offering free counseling and support to touring recording artists, has appointed MATT SIGNORE as the next President of its Board of Directors. The 30-year music industry executive was most recently COO of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE until his departure in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 7/1/20).

In addition to taking on this appointment, SIGNORE is launching SEMPRE COSI, an independent venture focused on mentoring executives and artists, while helping companies develop their people strategy.

“When I met MATT four years ago, we became instant pals," said PORTER'S CALL Exec. Dir./Founder AL ANDREWS. "During the course of our friendship, I saw his deep love and concern for artists. As he assumes the role of Board President, he arrives at a time where his years of experience of leadership in the music industry and his heart for artists coincides with our need to grow. In order to meet the growing number of artists needing help during these difficult and unprecedented months, we are honored to have him lead the way. In addition, we will be having more Italian meals at board functions.”

"I am so blessed to have the opportunity to further support PORTER'S CALL," said SIGNORE. "AL is a true angel as he and the PORTER'S CALL team have been changing artists' lives for 20 years. Partnering with my dear friend at this moment is an honor. I know very well that my entire career, and frankly the career of every music executive, is made possible by the creativity, work, and sacrifice of artists. We should all approach supporting them and their health, in every way possible, as an obligation.”

