Debuts Thursday Night At 11p

NORTHSHIRE COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WEQX/MANCHESTER, VT-ALBANY, NY has teamed with OLD MILL ROAD MEDIA to launch "CLEAN JAMS," a new one-hour specialty show on THURSDAY evenings at 11p, hosted by BENJAMIN LERNER. The weekly program will spotlight Rap, Hip-Hop, and Recovery. LERNER is a VERMONT-based Composer, Writer, Classical Pianist, and Recovery Advocate. The show debuts JANUARY 28th.

In addition to Sober Rap & Hip-Hop music, each episode includes a guest interview with a health professional, musician, politician, lawyer or other recovery partner, discussing addiction and sobriety. VERMONT’s Health Commissioner, DR. MARK LEVINE is the first guest.

“I am very excited for CLEAN JAMS,” explains LERNER. “WEQX is a powerful platform and amazing opportunity for community outreach and continued efforts to make a difference in the opioid epidemic. I am grateful and humbled.”

« see more Net News