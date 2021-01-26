Claire & Silas

ALL ACCESS sends big love and huge congrats to ALL ACCESS EAST COAST Top 40 Editor DAVE HOEFFEL and his wife DONNA on the birth of daughter CLAIRE's first child, SILAS, making them first-time grandparents.

SILAS is the son of CLAIRE and dad RYAN BARNES, and he was born YESTERDAY, (1/25) at 4:20p (ET) and weighed in a healthy 7lbs & 12ozs. Mom, Dad and SILAS are all happy, and DAVE & DONNA are looking at YOUTUBE videos as reminders on how to diaper a baby, again. Send your congrats to DAVE & DONNA, here!

« see more Net News