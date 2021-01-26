-
Congrats To All Access' Dave & Donna Hoeffel On The Birth Of Their First Grandchild, Silas
ALL ACCESS sends big love and huge congrats to ALL ACCESS EAST COAST Top 40 Editor DAVE HOEFFEL and his wife DONNA on the birth of daughter CLAIRE's first child, SILAS, making them first-time grandparents.
SILAS is the son of CLAIRE and dad RYAN BARNES, and he was born YESTERDAY, (1/25) at 4:20p (ET) and weighed in a healthy 7lbs & 12ozs. Mom, Dad and SILAS are all happy, and DAVE & DONNA are looking at YOUTUBE videos as reminders on how to diaper a baby, again. Send your congrats to DAVE & DONNA, here!