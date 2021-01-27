New On WMRX

JOE EARL WILLIAMS adds voiceover and branding duties for STEEL BROADCASTING Adult Standards WMRX (SUNNY 97.7)/BEAVERTON, MI.

WILLIAMS commented, "Thrilled and humbled that ‘MRX PD BRAD MORGAN trusts me to brand his station. Grateful……"

WILLIAMS is exclusively repped by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. Reach out at hoss@hossmgmt.com and/or (646) 300-0037.

