-
Voiceover Specialist Joe Earl Williams Adds WMRX (Sunny 97.7)/Beaverton, MI
January 27, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
JOE EARL WILLIAMS adds voiceover and branding duties for STEEL BROADCASTING Adult Standards WMRX (SUNNY 97.7)/BEAVERTON, MI.
WILLIAMS commented, "Thrilled and humbled that ‘MRX PD BRAD MORGAN trusts me to brand his station. Grateful……"
WILLIAMS is exclusively repped by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. Reach out at hoss@hossmgmt.com and/or (646) 300-0037.