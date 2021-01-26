Selolwane & Rothschild

RCA RECORDS announced TODAY (1/26) new leadership for the promotions’ teams appointing SAM SELOLWANE and KEITH ROTHSCHILD both Heads of Promotion.

SELOLWANE will oversee the Hip Hop, R&B and Mixshow formats, while ROTHSCHILD will oversee the Pop, Rhythm and Rock formats. Both will individually report to the company’s COO JOHN FLECKENSTEIN.

FLECKENSTEIN commented, “SAM is a passionate, forward thinking leader who is a fierce advocate for our artists. She is universally respected by both her peers and RCA family alike. KEITH is a seasoned pro who has made an immediate impact at RCA with his relentless drive and strong head for strategy. Together they represent a bold and progressive future for our RCA Promotion teams.”

Chairman/CEO, PETER EDGE added, “SAM is an outstanding executive and I’m excited to have her lead this team. She possesses the qualities of a bold leader and is admired by the industry at large. KEITH is an influential leader and his ambition for our artists is clear. I know he will be effective in driving the team to deliver success on behalf of our artists.”

SELOLWANE said, “As time and trends change, the passion for breaking artists in the new landscapes continues. I am excited to continue to work with my dynamic team pushing the boundaries of promotions with our incredible roster. I’m looking forward to making history under the leadership of RCA’s music visionaries. I am humbled, thankful and honored for this incredible opportunity.”

ROTHSCHILD added, “I’m so thankful for this amazing opportunity. To be able to help lead the incredible RCA promotion team is an honor. I look forward to breaking new artists and working with already established legendary artists at this historic label.”

SELOLWANE was most recently SVP/Urban Promotion at RCA Records and has over 20 years of experience on the music business (15 years in the Sony Music family). ROTHSCHILD joined RCA RECORDS in APRIL 2020 as SVP/Promotion.

