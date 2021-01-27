Dennis Worden

MCKIBBIN MEDIA GROUP announced TUESDAY (1/26) that DENNIS WORDEN is the new GM for the group, which owns radio stations in HILLSDALE and JACKSON, MI.

GORDON was most recently Sr. Dir./Communications for NASCAR’s DARLINGTON RACEWAY in SOUTH CAROLINA. He succeeds JAMIE MCKIBBIN, who passed away in NOVEMBER 2020.

In other changes, MCKIBBIN MEDIA GROUP announced KATINA MCKIBBIN has assumed the role of President of the company, while JARED HAMMOND, PD/Production Director of CHR WKHM (K-105.3)/JACKSON, MI, is upped to OM of the company’s JACKSON cluster. BRIAN BELENBACH is upped to Local Sales Manager of the JACKSON stations.

