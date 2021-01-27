Scott Becker (Jen Trahan)

NEW YORK-based artist manager JUSTIN BECKER has launched a new management firm, MURMURATION, featuring a roster of present clients including ALEX LAHEY, BAYONNE, OKKERVIL RIVER, SONDRE LERCHE and TIFF MERRITT.

Commented BECKER, “This past year has given all of us much to reflect upon. Many times, I found myself returning to the occurrence of birds in MURMURATION, and how an individual’s behavior, when done with purpose, has the ability to scale and create real impact. It’s in that spirit that I’m excited to begin 2021 with the creation of a new management company built upon this foundation. I look forward to exploring new opportunities to further grow and develop the careers of my artists alongside the support of their dedicated partners and teams.”

BECKER spent the past 10 years at the CHICAGO-based EKONOMISK MANAGEMENT, where in addition to his roster, worked closely as part of ANDREW BIRD’s management team before moving to NEW YORK in 2013 to open a second office for the company. MURMURATION will continue to co-manage client TIFT MERRITT with EKONOMISK.

The roster includes ALEX LAHEY (DEAD OCEANS), BAYONNE (MOM + POP), OKKERVILL RIVER (ATO RECORDS), SONDRE LERCHE (INGROOVES) and TIFF MERRITT (YEP ROCK).

Reach JUSTIN at justin@murmurationmusic.com or, for more information, www.murmurationmusic.com.

