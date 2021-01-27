Lori Lewis

"As many of us know, audio is a very special medium. So, here comes CLUBHOUSE, a voice-only social media app, like no other," commented MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"CLUBHOUSE is a destination to learn, share, and ask questions. It can be used for building community, connections and contributions to others."

Read more about why "The CLUBHOUSE App Has It Going On" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

