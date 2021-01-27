Duran Duran's John & Roger Taylor (Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA launched two new talk and music programs for 2021 that delve into the music, career, and influence of DURAN DURAN's 40-year career..

"DURAN 40" on PANDORA features the band’s biggest hits and fan favorites from across their career, gathered in a new original format merging music and talk. The show will be hosted by the BBC’s CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN, and is available exclusively via PANDORA starting JANUARY 28th, with broadcast versions airing on SIRIUSXM’s VOLUME (channel 106) and FIRST WAVE (channel 33).



DURAN frontman SIMON LE BON will host WHOOOSH! beginning JANUARY 27th at 9p (ET) exclusively on SOROISXM’s VOLUME. WHOOOSH! is a weekly music show featuring LE BON chatting and playing some of his favorite records including new discoveries. He is joined by DURAN insider and band associate KATY KRASSNER as they discuss their latest song obsessions and new music that excites them. WHOOOSH! first debuted on DURAN DURAN’s website in 2020, and now moves exclusively to SIRIUSXM with all new programs in 2021 airing on the Volume channel and as a new podcast.

Commented LE BON, “It all began as a lockdown thing. It dawned on me that the only music I was listening to was what I was working on, and the stuff that got me into a band in the first place. So I switched on my ears, and went on a trip down a sonic rabbit hole. What a revelation - there is so much great new talent, so much music out there. KATY is the foil that makes it all work. And so a radio show is born. WHOOOSH! - it's the sound of your mind expanding to take on a new idea.”

Added SIRIUSXM President/Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN, “DURAN DURAN is one of the most influential bands of the last 40 years, and we are thrilled to welcome DURAN 40 and WHOOOSH! on PANDORA and SIRIIUSXM. Their hit songs, iconic videos, and extensive music catalog have been embraced by multiple generations of fans who can now hear the music and the great stories behind them from the band members themselves and an array of truly special guests.”



The band recently released a tribute cover of DAVID BOWIE’s ‘Five Years,’ in honor of what would have been his 74th birthday (listen here). On THURSDAY, the band’s new music video for ‘the song will premiere on YOUTUBE at 12p (ET). Watch here. Immediately prior to the video premiere, keyboardist NICK RHODES will appear on the band’s INSTAGRAM LIVE, answering questions with fans, after which bassist JOHN TAYLOR will host a live Q&A on the band’s YOUTUBE channel.

