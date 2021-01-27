Jared Fallon

ALL ACCESS has learned that former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE PD JARED FALLON has been named VP/Marketing for iHEARTRADIO.

iHEARTRADIO Chief Product Officer CHRIS WILLIAMS, in a company memo, said, "I’m excited to welcome the newest member of our IHEARTRADIO team, JARED FALLON. JARED joins us in the new role of VP/Marketing. JARED is here to give dedicated focus and attention on our marketing team and efforts. This will be vital as we set even more ambitious growth objectives in the coming year and beyond.

"As VP/Marketing, JARED will help lead our day to day marketing efforts, user lifecycle marketing, organic and paid acquisition strategy, ongoing subscription efforts, provide experienced leadership for the Marketing team and serve as the digital marketing advocate across all divisions within iHEARTMEDIA. JARED will be based in NASHVILLE and will report directly to me. Our brilliant team of marketing folks are now reporting directly to their new manager. I’m thrilled to have JARED here with us to help upgrade our marketing efforts further."

