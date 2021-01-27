Bello

iHEARTMEDIA has named YESENIA BELLO to its newly created position of SVP/Diversity and Inclusion. BELLO will report to iHEARTMEDIA Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer MICHELE LAVEN.

BELLO will work with LAVEN and iHEARTMEDIA's executive leadership and Human Resources divisions to drive long-term and measurable diversity and Inclusion strategies company wide, as well as develop and implement specific Diversity and Inclusion goals and solutions for employee, community, client and agency engagement that drive inclusive behaviors and business practices.

LAVEN commented, "At iHEART, we know that supporting our company's diverse voices while continuing to bring in new ones is essential to our company’s success. Throughout her career, YESENIA has made it a priority to understand the needs and goals of multicultural communities. This, combined with her deep knowledge of our company, makes her the right person to take on this newly created role."

BELLO added, "I’m excited to move into this critical new role at iHEART at such an important time for our company and our country, I’ve seen iHEART’s commitment to diversity and inclusion up close since joining the company in 2019, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our entire company on new, exciting initiatives to continue to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion at iHEART."

BELLO joined iHEARTMEDIA in OCTOBER 2019 as SVP/Multicultural Sales, where she was responsible for developing sales opportunities with key multicultural advertisers and their agencies across iHEARTMEDIA stations, digital, podcast, events and PREMIERE NETWORKS.

