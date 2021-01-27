Brown

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATALNTA is adding NINA BROWN as co-host of AM drive’s "THE FRANK SKI SHOW" beginning on FEBRUARY 1st.

Dir./Branding & Programming TERRI AVERY said, “The show is set, we are ready to push play in the ATL. Get ready for some fun and entertainment to light up your mornings.”

BROWN has spent much of her career side-by-side working with FRANK SKI, creating content as a producer and on-air co-host. Her career includes both radio and television. She did a stint as an on-air talent at NBC's WXIA-TV 11ALIVE NEWS in ATLANTA.

