ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (1/27) to WARNER RECORDS’ PETER STANDISH, LOOSE CANNON President DR. DAVE FERGUSON, former WWPW/ATLANTA’s P.K., KRRL/LOS ANGELES’ BOOTLEG KEV, former KBKS-KPWK/SEATTLE PD JUSTIN RILEY, former SVPP/JACKSON, MS TODD BERRY, IN2UNE MUSIC SVP/Promotion-Rock DAVE LOMBARDI, WPDH/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY PD STEVEN SHIMER, WMSI/JACKSON, MS PD RICK ADAMS, WHYI/MIAMI's AL CHIO, KYLD/SAN FRANCISCO’s JOSE MELENDEZ, former WKLB/BOSTON APD/MD GINNY ROGERS, WKLQ/GRAND RAPIDS PD MICHAEL GREY, former RCA’s BARRY GRIFFIN, RADIO ONE/WASHINGTON D.C. Prod. Dir. LUIS HERNANDEZ, WYTE/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT PD JOHN HARRY, WTMX/CHICAGO’s ERIC FERGUSON, WIRK/WEST PALM BEACH’s TIM LEARY, former WWKL/HARRISBURG’s RYAN “DJ PUFF” DOWNES, WRTB/ROCKFORD MD JOSEPH PITT, WMMR/PHILADELPHIA MD and WMGK-WMMR Digital PD SARA PARKER and to former iHEARTMEDIA/SARASOTA SVPP EDDIE RUPP.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (1/28), MANNGROUP RADIO SERVICES Pres. ED MANN, MORNING SHOWS INC. Pres. JACK SILVER, DANGERBIRD Pres. JENNI SPERANDEO, METRO NETWORKS’ JAY ALLEN, syndicated mixer DJ ENVIUS, PREMIERE NETWORKS Exec. Dir./Affiliate Relations DAN BRASSEM, ENTERCOM/KANSAS CITY’s MARK GROVES, PAMAL’s ALBANY BROADCASTING VP/GM DAVID OLDREAD, former WIND-UP RECORDS' TODD HOLLIDAY, METRO/ALBANY's JERRY LETTKO, CNN RADIO’s TYLER MOODY, WBKR/OWENSBORO PD MOON MULLINS, BARDIC RECORDS’ NIKKI PONTI-WILLIAMS, LAND SHARK's JOHN PERRONE, KEX-A/PORTLAND's JOLYNN WINTER, HOT RADIO MAINE-WHTP/PORTLAND, ME PD RYAN DILLON, CUMULUS VP/Analytics RALPH CIPOLLA, NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES VP/Product & Business Development PJ KLING, WLZX/SPRINGFIELD, MA’s LEAH RANTZ, KOSI/DENVER’s SEAN HENRY, WERO/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN, NC PD GINA GRAY, KKBA/CORPUS CHRISTI’s JACKIE UMPHRES and WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH’s NIKKI IMBRACSIO.

