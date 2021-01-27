Kuhn

NASHVILLE-based entrepreneur ZAK KUHN has signed an exclusive podcast deal with the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK to distribute and market his weekly podcast, "The ZAK KUHN Show," and develop other original content together. KUHN is the founder of newsletter THE NASHVILLE BRIEFING, manages emerging artists under his company BACKBOARD ENTERTAINMENT, and is also a consultant and advisor for a variety of music companies based in NASHVILLE.

Previous guests on the show include managers CLARENCE SPLADING and CHRIS KAPPY, label heads JOHN ESPOSITO and JOE GALANTE, and other industry leaders and artists like LESLIE FRAM, MATT PINFIELD, INGRID ANDRESS, BECKY GARDENHIRE and BETH LAIRD.

“ZAK has the ear of the top decision-makers in NASHVILLE and has built an impressive network of influential readers and listeners,” said AMERICAN SONGWRITER's DAN WISE. "We are excited to bring ZAK’s talents and network to an even wider audience and partner with him to continue delivering the best of NASHVILLE to a global audience."

“I came to NASHVILLE inspired by the music but have stayed because of the incredible community of people who define and create culture throughout the world," KUHN. “My goal has been to build a media company to highlight NASHVILLE’s incredible artists and the teams behind them. Teaming up with AMERICAN SONGWRITER will further help highlight and bring NASHVILLE to the world.”

