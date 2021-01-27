Tarrant

REELWORLD, producer of radio jingles and imaging productions has partnered with SOUTHERN ALBERTA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (SAIT) in CALGARY to train future CANADIAN radio talent.

As part of the exclusive relationship, REELWORLD provides hands-on instruction to all students participating in the RADIO, TELEVISION AND BROADCAST NEWS program and awards a scholarship to the top graduating student of the program each year. REELWORLD’s Director/RED Hits RON TARRANT, a 2008 SAIT alumni, coaches students on imaging production, voiceover techniques and radio station workflows and best practices, drawing from his personal career experiences as a top-tier imaging producer and voiceover talent.

RON TARRANT said, “I love that I’m able to share my passion for radio production and voicing with these talented students. SAIT played an instrumental role in my own radio education, so it’s an immense privilege to offer advice and help mold the next generation of radio producers, while at the same time giving back to the community that helped me get my start.”

SOUTHERN ALBERTA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Program Instructor RICHARD STROOBANT, “REELWORLD’s involvement in the program has been incredibly beneficial for our students. The training they receive from RON is not only a great learning experience, but it also arms them with the skills required to succeed in radio.”

2020 scholarship recipient ALYSSA STOYANOWSKI adds, “I was honored to be selected as the recipient of the ReelWorld scholarship for 2020. After I completed the program, my eyes were opened to so many possible careers in the radio industry.”

Watch RON talk with ALYSAA about her experience in the program: reel.world/SAIT

For more information about SOUTHERN ALBERTA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY's (SAIT) RADIO, TELEVISION AND BROADCAST NEWS program visit sait.ca

« see more Net News