The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. engaged in a lively debate with our compatriots at XTRENDS. Which lasted longer – CHRISTMAS music or the election? To be sure, both cast a pall over the HOLIDAY survey. One thing was for certain – this was the longest survey of the year. No, really. It lasted five weeks – from 12/3 through 1/6. This was done so NIELSEN could properly align the ratings calendar with the cosmos. It also meant that Santa covered about two-thirds of the rated period and left twelve days hanging at the end where there was barely a peep from GENE AUTRY. How did that affect our version of reality? Read on …

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: The Holiday Two-Step

This was another market that featured two styles of holiday programming. iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) made the move at the beginning of the DECEMBER survey. It reaped even bigger rewards this time as the station posted a monster 6+ share (7.6-12.1). This was a bit better than last year’s 11.6 share. It also remained the cume leader with a huge 32.4% increase (1,661,000-2,199,700). The market was down by 0.5%. KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ got into the spirit towards the end of the previous survey. It worked well for the station this time as it rose from #6 to #2 with its highest share in over a year (5.6-6.2). UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUE BUENA 102.9) remained at #3 but returned all of last month’s increase (6.5-5.8). With the election buzz wearing off, iHEARTMEDIA N/T KTRH-A slipped to #4 (6.7-5.5). COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) dipped to #5 with its smallest share in over a year (6.1-5.4). ENTERCOM Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) stepped down to #6 (5.7-4.9) and was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ), which moved up from a tie at #7 (5.1-4.9).

KODA ventured into double-digit territory 25-54 as it remained #1. The station was also about a half share above last year’s score. KTBZ stood alone at #2 with a slight loss while KLTN slipped to #3 as it, once again, returned all of last survey’s big gain. KSBJ took two steps forward to #4 with a strong gain while KGLK remained at #5 but with a modest loss. A flat URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) moved up to #6 while KKHH slid from #4 to #7 with its lowest total in over a year.

KODA had a massive 18-34 increase as it rose to #1 and crashed through the double-digit barrier. It also exceeded last year’s number by more than a share. This ended the four-book winning streak for KTBZ, which dipped to #2 with its smallest number since MARCH. KBXX had its lowest score in over a year as it stepped down to #3. KLTN remained at #4 with a big loss and was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT), which moved up a slot with a slight increase. Those two were not far ahead of #6 CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE, which remained in place with a slight gain.

The top of the 18-49 leaderboard reacted much the same as with the previous demo. KODA moved up to #1 with a double-digit share and easily eclipsed last year’s total. KTBZ stepped down to #2 as its seven-book winning streak came to an end. KLTN remained at #3 with a modest loss and was partnered with KSBJ, which moved up from #6 as it regained most of last survey’s share loss. KBXX repeated at #5 though it gave back all of last survey’s solid increase. KKHH slid to #6 with its smallest share in over a year.

WASHINGTON, DC: WASH With The Elves

The original was still the champion as iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH used Yule power to remain #1 6+ (9.8-15.2). The station was much bulkier than last year when it posted a 12.9 share. It also remained the cume leader with an increase of 40.4% (838,500-1,177,300). The market was essentially flat. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU was up to #2 though it returned most of last survey’s huge increase (9.5-8.3). HUBBARD News WTOP slipped to #3 with its lowest reported number since JULY (9.7-8.1). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR repeated at #4 as it ended a three-book slide (7.2-7.5). GWET Classical WETA stepped up to #5 despite a down book (6.4-5.5). URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) had its first up book since JUNE (4.2-4.7) as it moved up to #6. CUMULUS Talk WMAL had its smallest share in over a year (6.8-4.6) as it dropped to #7.

WASH was #1 25-54 for the third straight survey and cracked double digits for the second book in a row. It also topped last year’s number by four shares. WAMU remained #2 but dropped out of double-digit land as it gave back all of last survey’s massive increase. WTOP repeated at #3 but with its smallest number since JUNE. It was joined in that space by iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101), which stepped up a spot despite a noticeable loss of share. WHUR remained at #5 with a slight loss. WMMJ rebounded strongly from a down book to stay at #6.

For the seventh straight survey, WASH was #1 18-34. The station was again in double digits and beat last year’s number by almost three shares. WHUR was off a bit to remain at #2 but trailed the leader by about nine shares! WAMU stepped up to #3 as it ended a three-book surge. Two stations made bold moves to land at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) leapt three spaces as it got back some of last survey’s huge loss. ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPGC advanced from #9 as it halted a four-book slide. WWDC stepped down to #6 as it took a rather large share hit. WTOP had its lowest score since AUGUST as it dropped from #3 to a tie at #9.

WASH assumed command of the 18-49 demo as it landed a huge double-digit share. The station was about a share and a half stronger than last year. WAMU fell out of the double-digit space as it stepped down to #2. WWDC remained at #3 but ended a four-book surge. WHUR inched up to #4 despite a small loss while WTOP slipped to #5 with a rather hefty decrease. WMMJ was up to #6 as it regained all of last survey’s big loss.

ATLANTA: Santa Was Not On The Ballot

There were larger forces than the holiday at work in this market as all eyes were on this state for the senatorial elections. As such, COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A remained #1 6+ though with its lowest share in exactly a year (9.7-9.0). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1 FM) repeated at #2 but with its smallest share since MARCH (7.5-6.4). COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) remained at #3 with its lowest score since FEBRUARY (6.6-5.9). The designated holiday station was SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH). It spawned the format change late in the DECEMBER book. The station did well this time as it leapt from #7 to #4 with its highest share in exactly a year (4.5-5.6). Though it was not the cume leader, it did advance from #12 to #6 in that category with a 33.3% increase (443,800-591,400). The market was off by 3.6%. ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103) dipped to #5 (5.1-5.5). COX MEDIA AC WSB-F (B98.5) slipped to #6 (4.7-4.4). However, it was the market cume leader (789,900-782,100) with a 1.0% decrease. It was paired with URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5), which remained in place (4.6-4.4).

In our previous episode, WALR and WSRV were tied atop the 25-54 leaderboard. Both stations had down books this time and landed at #2 and #3, respectively. This paved the way for WVEE to jump from #3 to #1 as it ended a two-book slide. WSB-A stepped up to #4 but with its least productive outing in exactly a year. WAMJ dipped to #5 with its lowest mark in over a year. It was just ahead of WFSH, which moved up to #6 with its best book in one year.

WALR was up slightly to remain #1 18-34. However, it had company as WVEE moved up to forge a share of the lead with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. WSB-F stepped up to #3 with its fourth straight up book. WFSH advanced from #7 to #4 with its best outing in over a year. ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME) repeated at #5 with a small loss and was just ahead of #6 URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9), which also had a small decrease.

Last survey WVEE and WALR shared the 18-49 lead. The stations went in opposite directions this time. WVEE had its best book since AUGUST to stand alone in first place. WALR dropped to #2 with a modest loss. WFSH jumped from #7 to #3 with its highest share in over a year. It was swimming in familiar waters as it was paired with WSRV, which remained in place but with its lowest mark since MARCH. WZGC was up a bit but dipped to #5. WSB-F and WSB-A had been tied at #5 but that arrangement was nullified. WSB-F dipped to #6 despite landing its largest share since JULY. WSB-A slipped to #7 with a slight decrease.

PHILADELPHIA: A Busy B

That ENTERCOM AC WBEB (B101.1) was a dominant 6+ force thanks to the incessant buzzing of jingle bells came as no surprise. The station moved up to #1 (7.2-13.2). It also retained the cume lead with a whopping 44.1% increase (984,500-1,418,600). The market was off by 1.7%. Alas, the station could not quite measure up to last year when it posted an 18.6 share. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS had been #1 for the previous nine surveys. It was forced to step down to #2 (8.3-8.4). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR remained at #3 but with its smallest share in exactly a year (6.5-6.1). ENTERCOM Sports WIP-F moved up to #4 with its highest share since MAY (5.7-5.9). ENTERCOM News KYW-A stepped up to #5 with its best score since SEPTEMBER (4.9-5.4). BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK landed its lowest number in over a year (6.0-5.1) as it slipped to #6.

WBEB was back in double digits 25-54 as it launched itself from #4 to #1. WMMR and WDAS had been tied for first in the demo. WMMR had its best book since AUGUST but had to step down to #2 while a flat WDAS dropped to #3. WIP-F rode some pretty lousy coaching by the EAGLES to a small increase and a move up to #4. WMGK dropped to #5 with its lowest mark in exactly a year. WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY was off a bit but still rose to #6 while BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) fell to #7 with its smallest share since APRIL.

For the second book in a row, WBEB was in double digits 18-34 as it cruised to another victory. WDAS was off a bit but stood alone at #2. To show the power of the Claus, it trailed the leader by more than ten shares! WMMR slipped to #3 with its lowest mark since JUNE and was partnered with WIP-F, which advanced from #6 as it ended a two-book slide. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5) dipped to #5 with a slight loss. It was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99), which rose up from a tie at #7. ENTERCOM Top 40/M WTDY slipped three places to #7 as it returned most of last survey’s big increase. It was sharing the moment with rival iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102), which advanced from #10 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER.

WBEB took control of the 18-49 demo with a massive increase. Of course, the station landed in double-digit territory. WDAS dropped down to #2 as it surrendered a good portion of last survey’s huge increase. WMMR repeated at #3 with a small loss while WIP-F was back at #4 with a small gain. WUSL stepped up to #5 despite a slight loss while WHYY dipped to #6 as it gave back almost all of last survey’s large increase.

BOSTON: Making Magic Happen

Santa threw his considerable weight around for ENTERCOM AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7). The station more than doubled its previous 6+ share (7.3-15.9) to move up to #1. This was a bit better than last year’s 15.2 share. The station also remained #1 in cume with a 44.5% increase (847,200-1,223,900). The market was off by 0.4%. iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A was up two slots to #2 (6.8-6.5) while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX remained at #3 (7.1-6.4). Last survey’s leader – BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR – dropped to #4 with its smallest share in over a year (7.5-5.6). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) stepped up to #5 (5.6-5.4) while BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) took a knee at #6 with its lowest score since AUGUST (6.1-5.3).

As with the previous demo, WMJX more than doubled its 25-54 share as it leapt from #4 to #1. It was a half share shy of last year’s total, though. Much like the PATS season, WBZ-F had its three-book winning streak halted as it dropped to #2 with its third down book in a row. WXKS repeated at #3 as it bounced back from a down book. WROR dropped to #4 with – again – its lowest mark in over a year. WZLX remained at #5 with a small loss while ENTERCOM Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103) was up a couple of places to #6 with its highest share in over a year.

We’re detecting a pattern here. WMJX more than doubled its previous 18-34 share as it launched itself from #4 to #1. It beat last year’s number by over two shares. WBZ-F had been the leader for the last two surveys but was relegated to #2 this time as it dropped out of double-digits for the first time since SEPTEMBER. WXKS got back some of last month’s massive share loss but still stepped down to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) moved up to #4 with a slight increase. WBGB worked it from a tie at #9 to #5 as it also rebounded from a down survey. WZLX fell three places to #6 as it ended a robust three-book surge. WROR fell from #5 to #9 with, yup, its lowest score in over a year.

The trend was completed as WMJX more than doubled its previous 18-49 share to step up to #1. It was a share and a half larger than last year. WBZ-F had been in double-digits and on top of the world for the last three books. It dropped out of that rarefied air to land at a still very solid #2. A flat WXKS remained at #3 while WROR repeated at #4 but with its smallest number since AUGUST. WBGB was up to #5 with a small increase while WZLX slid to #7 with its lowest total in over a year.

