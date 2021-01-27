Allocca

CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience has added YOUTUBE’s Head of Culture & Trends KEVIN ALLOCCA to its first-ever Streaming Summit agenda, taking place virtually on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th. ALLOCCA will sit down with BILLBOARD's Executive Editor/WEST COAST and NASHVILLE, MELINDA NEWMAN, for a fireside-style discussion.

ALLOCCA has more than 10 years of experience tracking popular video phenomena and managing trending content initiatives. His TED Talk on "Why Videos Go Viral" has garnered over two million views, and he is known as YOUTUBE's expert on the intersection of web video and global culture. He also released a book, "Videocracy," highlighting YOUTUBE's most interesting trends and the impact of video in our culture in 2018.

See below for more details on CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience's Streaming Summit agenda:

10a (CT) Streaming Terms 101 featuring WARNER MUSIC GROUP'S VICTORIA MASON and ADDISON NUNES

10:30a (CT) DSP 101: AMAZON MUSIC featuring KATIE SCHLOSSER VITOLINS (AMAZON MUSIC)

11a (CT) DSP 101: PANDORA Next Big Sound / AMP featuring JAY TROOP (PANDORA)

11:30 a (CT) DSP 101: SPOTIFY for Artists featuring SPOTIFY'S CHARLETON LAMB and JOSEPHINE RUIZ-HEALY

12p (CT) DSP 101: YOUTUBE for Artists featuring MARGARET HART (YOUTUBE)

1p (CT) TIKTOK Ya Don’t Stop: Examining the Impact of TIKTOK on Country Music featuring panelists COREY SHERIDAN (TIKTOK), ANDREW JANNAKOS (RCA NASHVILLE artist), and CHARLY SALVATORE (DENNIS ENTERTAINMENT/INDENT RECORDS), and moderated by TONY GROTTICELLI (UMG NASHVILLE)

2p (CT) Talk Data To Me featuring JEFF GREEN (STONE DOOR MEDIA LAB) as moderator, MATTHEW YAZGE (NIELSEN/MRC), HALEY JONES (NIELSEN/MRC), and MATT BAILEY (INTEGR8 RESEARCH)

3p (CT) A Fireside Chat with YOUTUBE's KEVIN ALLOCCA

4p (CT) AMAZON Presents: Country Heat at CRS (Lineup TBA)

« back to Net News