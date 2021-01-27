ART19 To Handle Ad Sales

OFF BOOK: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL PODCAST announced TODAY (1/27) ART19 will handle all Ad sales for the podcast. In addition, ART19 will also be the host and distributor for the long-running comedy podcast.

OFF BOOK, hosted by comedians JESSICA MCKENNA and ZACH REINO, launched in 2017 as the

world’s first improvised musical podcast. Now more than 180 episodes later, ZACH and JESS

have crafted musicals in real-time on topics like love, grocery stores, aliens, and time travel.

JESS and ZACH said in a joint statement, “You need a statement for a press release? Does it have to

rhyme? We’re mostly excited that we’ll be able to keep making musicals every week, and that over time our fans will have access to all our old episodes for free again, too!”

ART19 CRO Lex Friedman added, “We love Off Book. There are no other podcasts that can

promise advertisers improvised songs about their brand, so it’s a joy to sell — and listeners look

forward to every single episode!”

New episodes are released every TUESDAY, and are available in APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, or

wherever you listen.

