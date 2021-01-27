Tickets are now available for the 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, scheduled for FRIDAY, JANUARY 29th at 6p (ET), SATURDAY, JANUARY 30th at 6p (ET) and SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st at 6p (ET).

This years virtual festival will feature performances by INDIGO GIRLS, ANI DIFRANCO, GRAHAM NASH, PATTY GRIFFIN, RODNEY CROWELL, SUSANNA HOFFS, JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT, BRANDI CARLILE, SHAWN MULLINS, ROSANNE CASH & JOHN LEVENTHAL, STEVE EARLE and many more.

The festival presentation is a documentary of the past decade of festivals edited from film footage shot at previous festivals together with recent recordings of many artists performing songs specifically for the online 2021 event.

Many of the festival's performers contributed special content this year like ISBELL, performing with his band the 400 UNIT. CASH and her husband LEVENTHAL contribute a personal greeting to the 30A crowd and perform an acoustic rendition of "Seven Year Ache," and rock legend GRAHAM NASH contributes a version of "Just A Song Before I Go" on acoustic guitar filmed at his home.

CARLILE performs a live song from the MOORE THEATER in SEATTLE, and KRISTIAN BUSH and his band introduce a song from their very own studio. INDIGO GIRLS perform acoustic from the ATLANTA offices of RUSSELL CARTER ARTIST MANAGEMENT (a festival co-producer), where they have performed FACEBOOK LIVE shows throughout 2020.

For more information on the festival and ticket sales, click here.

