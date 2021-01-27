Sold

The FCC has granted the sale of Adult Standards WTZQ-A-W237EE/HENDERSONVILLE, NC by TIMELESS MEDIA, INC. to FLAT ROCK MULTIMEDIA, LLC for $675,000 ($32,766.13 owed by seller as down payment credit, $642,233.87 in a promissory note). The deal was initially filed in NOVEMBER.

In other filings with the FCC, SUMMITMEDIA's SM-KRTR-AM, LLC has requested a Silent STA for KPRP-A/HONOLULU due to a transmitter malfunction.

Receiver MARK C. HEALY has closed on the sale of Silent WJTK/COLUMBIA CITY, FL to DOCKINS COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $233,580.

And ASSOCIATION OF ISLAMIC CHARITABLE PROJECTS has closed on the transfer of WMDA-LP/MEMPHIS to MEMPHIS DAWAH ASSOCIATION for no monetary consideration.

« see more Net News