WTMD/Towson, MD, Is Looking For A Membership Coordinator
January 28, 2021
TOWSON UNIVERSITY Triple A WTMD/BALTIMORE-TOWSON, MD is looking for a Membership Coordinator. The applicant must be passionate about fund raising and music, have an appreciation for non-profit work and love to collaborate with others. He or she will need to have a strong attention to detail and a love of customer service.
Deadline to apply is JANUARY 31st. Details can found here.