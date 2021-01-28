Deadline Rapidly Approaching

TOWSON UNIVERSITY Triple A WTMD/BALTIMORE-TOWSON, MD is looking for a Membership Coordinator. The applicant must be passionate about fund raising and music, have an appreciation for non-profit work and love to collaborate with others. He or she will need to have a strong attention to detail and a love of customer service.

Deadline to apply is JANUARY 31st. Details can found here.



