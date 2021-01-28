Wilcox To Host New Music Program, Sundays 12-2p

POLYVINYL Director/Radio Promotion ROB WILCOX will be launching a two-hour weekly new music program called "PEAK AWARENESS" on WIOX COMMUNITY RADIO NonComm WIOX/ROXBURY, serving the CATSKILL MOUNTAINS region of upstate NEW YORK. The show will air on SUNDAYS from noon-2p, beginning FEBRUARY 7th.

WILCOX said, "Before entering the industry in 2010, I was fortunate enough to learn the radio ropes alongside the volunteer family at the short-lived (but beloved) Y-ROCK on XPN. Though my stint only lasted a few years, the radio bug bit me, and I've dreamt of returning ever since. While first earning my promo stripes at THE SYNDICATE, I learned to fall in love with the specialty show format – with much thanks to folks like TOBI LYNN, MARK CURDO, and AARON AXELSEN. With PEAK AWARENESS, I'm returning to my volunteer DJ roots, and am incredibly excited to give back to the specialty show format (and the listeners and volunteers of WIOX) by sharing a balanced and equitable playlist of exciting new music every week. I'm grateful for MIKE TEITELBAUM, JOE 'FROM CHICAGO' PIASEK, and the WIOX staff for giving me the chance to contribute to their incredibly diverse programming."

Hit up WILCOX for PEAK AWARENESS at peakawarenesswiox@gmail.com. You can follow his playlists on INSTAGRAM here and listen to PEAK AWARENESS on WIOX 91.3FM here.

