Rare Late Night Opening

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/New York is looking for a late night superstar to deliver compelling on-air and digital content.

The job description reads, "If you are obsessed over the drama between OLIVIA RODRIGO and SABRINA CARPENTER, spend hours responding to fans/followers on socials while consuming new music to make the perfect reels video, have participated in multiple tik-tok challenges, and don’t have a fear of competing in market #1 against the best of the best, then this could be just what you’ve been waiting for. Z100, NEW YORK’s #1 Hit Music Station wants to find the next big on-air, digital, and content creator on the planet. IF this screams YOU, then we want to hear from you. Click on the link, send us your stuff, and let us know what you’re all about. Females and minorities are encouraged."

