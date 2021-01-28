Free Webinar On Feb 11th

The first NUVOODOO webinar for 2021, “How To Get Your Ratings From Here to Vaccinated,” is set for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11 at 1p (ET), with four opportunities to be on the livestreamed webinar. A fresh sample of nearly 3,500 14-54’s interviewed in early JANUARY can help you put your radio station on top of the NIELSEN ratings. Register for free, here. nuvoodoo.com/webinars

With so many changes in listening through the pandemic, NUVOODOO took a fresh look at the relationship listeners have with DJ’s and hosts on FM music stations. EVP/Research LEIGH JACOBS observed, “Overall, it’s more positive than negative. But there is a sharp generational shift. Gen Xers – raised on radio and now 40-plus – are largely positive, with a 43% plurality giving DJ’s a thumbs up. Millennials, though somewhat less enthusiastic, are overall net positive as well. Meanwhile, nearly three-fourths of Gen Z listeners give radio air-talent no better than thumbs sideways."

EVP/Marketing and webinar co-host MIKE O’CONNOR added, “Our studies always highlight the differences between those who’d say 'yes' to NIELSEN and those who would never participate in the radio ratings. The former group shows greater proportional enthusiasm for what’s in between the records, and air talent is no exception. But, the data about DJ’s from listeners giving radio its report card was really surprising to us, and it looked quite a bit different from other findings from likely panelists and diary-keepers. We’ll show you the complete picture during our upcoming presentation.”

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES co-founder/President CAROLYN GILBERT added, "In a competitive landscape where consumers have lots of choices on where to turn for music entertainment, radio needs to make sure its human hosts are true positives for as broad an audience as possible. On-air talent have to be given the support and the flexibility to build connections with listeners and enhance the regard for their role on the station.”

NUVOODOO will dive deeper in the webinar and show the differences in DJ perceptions across demos, ethnic groups and format preferences. We’re also pulling together the latest data on:

Smart speaker penetration and listening to FM radio on them

Work-from-home and workplace listening trends

National and local contests

Marketing messages that drive tune-in or boost TSL

Social and digital channels that move the needle

Podcasts & streaming

NUVOODOO will cover all the latest information in less than 40 minutes. Register for any one of the sessions, here.

