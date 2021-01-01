Triton Digital U.S. Podcast Report

TRITON DIGITAL released its latest PODCAST METRICS from NOVEMBER 30th, 2020, to JANUARY 3rd, 2021

NPR once more held the #1 spot with 37.5 million average weekly downloads and 10.4 millino average weekly users, followed by STITCHER, WONDERY and ENTERCOM's PODCAST NETWORK.

In the Top 100 Podcasts by Downloads report, a number of new entities made their debut this reporting period, including "Something Was Wrong" (AUDIOBOOM), "On Purpose with JAY SHETTY (STITCHER), and "Red Collar"(AD;ARGE/CABANA).

Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads include "Crime Junkie" (AUDIOCHUCK), "Up First" (NPR), "The BEN SHAPIRO Show" (CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE), and "My Favorite Murder" with KAREN KILGARIFF and GEORGIA HARDSTARK (STITCHER), with NPR "News Now" remaining in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the U.S..

To view the full results of the U.S. PODCAST REPORT, go here.

