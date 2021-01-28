Adds New Client

TRITON DIGITAL and INDIA's JAGRAN NEW MEDIA, a digital news platform, have signed a deal to power the distribution and monetization of its podcast content to nearly 80 million users across its 10 products.

JAGRAN NEW MEDIA will use OMNY STUDIO, TRITON’s podcast platform, to power the creation and distribution of its podcast content. Additionally, it will utilize TRITON’s ad server to insert targeted audio ads into their content, and TRITON’s programmatic advertising technology to make their inventory available to media buyers internationally through both open and private marketplace deals.

In a press release, JAGRAN NEW MEDIA Chief Product Manager ANAMIKA SHARMA commented, "TRITON’s experience working with the largest digital audio and podcast publishers around the world makes them the perfect partner to both power and support our growing podcast strategy. TRITON’s feature-rich, seamless technology will enable us to create and deliver even more engaging content while furthering our reach and growing our revenue."

TRITON DIGITAL Dir./Monetization, APAC ADITYA SUMMANWAR added, "We are pleased that JAGRAN NEW MEDIA has selected OMNY STUDIO to power its podcast strategy, enabling them to easily create, share and promote their content. Additionally, we look forward to helping JAGRAN NEW MEDIA harness the power of programmatic advertising to increase their revenue and provide an even more engaging listening experience for their audience through relevant, meaningful ads."

« see more Net News