A SIRIUSXM satellite that was recently launched has suffered “failures” during preliminary testing in space, the company said in a securities filing. It did not disclose the cause of the malfunction.

“During in-orbit testing of SXM-7, events occurred which have caused failures of certain SXM-7 payload units. An evaluation of SXM-7 is underway. The full extent of the damage to SXM-7 is not yet known,” SIRIUSXM wrote in the filing.

CNBC reports, "MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES built the satellite, which SPACEX then launched in DECEMBER. The satellite is designed to support SIRIUSXM’s digital satellite radio network, with an intended coverage area across the U.S., CANADA and the CARIBBEAN."

A SIRIUSXM spokesperson told CNBC the cause of the failure was not related to the SPACEX launch of the satellite. “SXM-7 was intended to supplement the existing fleet of SIRIUSXM satellites. Construction of our SXM-8 satellite is underway and that satellite is expected to be launched into a geostationary orbit later this year."

