David Woirhaye Named EVP/Global CFO

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has named DAVID WOIRHAYE as the company’s new EVP/Global CFO, effectively immediately. In his new role, he’ll report into Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL.

MOOT and MARSHALL shared, “We’re delighted to welcome DAVID to our WARNER CHAPPELL family. As we continue to grow our global business and find new opportunities to super-serve our songwriters, his background and deep knowledge of the music industry and catalog management will be a huge asset for us. We’re looking forward to working together and continuing to make the best financial decisions for our business and our songwriters.”

WOIRHAYE added, “WARNER CHAPPELL has built a truly global and collaborative company with a forward-thinking culture to drive value for its songwriters. I’m extremely excited to join such a talented team and look forward to helping expand these efforts even more. I also want to thank GUY, CARIANNE, ERIC LEVIN and STEVE COOPER, along with the rest of the WARNER MUSIC GROUP executive team, for this incredible opportunity."

