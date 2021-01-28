Pyle, Kent, Kamm

NASHVILLE-based tech startup SONGFLUENCER welcomes three new staffers to its team: NATHAN PYLE, who will serve as GM of the TIKTOK-focused company, CHELSEA KENT as Dir./EUROPEAN Operations and SYDNEY KAMM as Campaign Manager.

PYLE joins the team after stints at MONUMENT RECORDS and THE RECORDING ACADEMY's NASHVILLE chapter. In his new role, PYLE will oversee all daily operations, develop and execute growth strategies and harmonize all three SONGFLUENCER departments.

"NATHAN's history helping lead complex teams and manage multi-faceted operations make him a natural fit as the General Manager of SONGFLUENCER,” said CEO JOHNNY CLOHERTY. "I've always admired NATHAN's passion for artists, entrepreneurship, and, especially, his love for people.”

KENT joins the team after stints at STEFAN DABRUCK MANAGEMENT and STILL WORKING MUSIC. In her new role, she will be a liaison for all SONGFLUENCER business in EUROPE and work to find opportunities overseas for SONGFLUENCER clients. Additionally, she will build out future endeavors in the EUROPEAN territory and consult EUROPEAN clients.

KAMM, a recent BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate, will be responsible for creating and executing influencer campaigns and developing relationships with influencers across all social media platforms.

