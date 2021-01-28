Guzman (Photo: Kaiser Cunningham)

NASHVILLE-based SMACKSONGS has signed LALO GUZMAN to a worldwide publishing deal. The CALIFORNIA native moved to NASHVILLE in 2013, where he has been writing and producing music independently for acts like WATERLOO REVIVAL and SPENCER CRANDALL. He joins SMACKSONGS as a staff writer.

“We are beyond excited to bring LALO’s passion, talent, and positive energy into the building at SMACK,” said Sr. Creative Dir. LEE KRABEL. “We have long been fans of his since [Catalog Mgr.] SAM SARNO introduced us to his music a couple years ago. We are looking forward to getting to work and can’t wait to see where his career goes!”

“I’m honored to be a part of such an awesome team here at SMACK,” says GUZMAN. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be here and be surrounded by such positive and encouraging people. I can’t wait to build with this team and am excited to see what we can accomplish.”

« see more Net News