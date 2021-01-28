Bill Tanner, R.I.P.

While the details are unknown at this time, ALL ACCESS is very saddened to confirm reports of the passing of SUMMIT MEDIA EVP/Programming BILL TANNER at his home in BIRMINGHAM, AL, last night (1/27).

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, "BILL and I competed against each other in MIAMI -- he at Y100 and me at 96X and while fierce competitors we developed a great friendship over the years. TANNER was a brilliant radio programmer. His creativity was ground-breaking and he will be missed by many, including, me."

TANNER began his career at Top 40 WJDX/JACKSON, MS and became PD/mornings. In 1974, he became the PD/morning star of the TANNER IN THE MORNING show at WHYI (Y-100)/MIAMI and was soon named VP/Programming for parent company HEFTEL BROADCASTING CORPORATION. In 1983, TANNER became PD/morning personality for METROMEDIA’s WASH/WASHINGTON, DC. In 1985, TANNER returned to MIAMI to launch one of the industry’s first Urban Contemporary stations, WHQT (HOT 105)/MIAMI. The following year he was named the first PD/morning talent for WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI.

TANNER entered Spanish radio in 1992 as head of the team that created WXDJ/MIAMI which became the top Spanish language station in MIAMI. He was rehired in 1994 by HEFTEL BROADCASTING CORPORATION as VP/Programming, and in 1995, under his direction, the company’s KLVE/LOS ANGELES rose to the top of the ratings. In 1997, TANNER headed the team that developed the format for KSCA/LOS ANGELES which also rose to the #1 position in the ratings. In 1997, TANNER joined H&P RADIO, LLC to launch two new urban radio stations in BIRMINGHAM.

Here is a video of BILL TANNER at WPOW:

