Bill Tanner, R.I.P.

While the details are unknown at this time, ALL ACCESS is very saddened to confirm reports of the passing of SUMMITMEDIA EVP/Programming BILL TANNER at his home in BIRMINGHAM, AL, last night (1/27). TANNER is survived by his son SCOTT and two grandchildren, TESSA and RYAN.

SUMMITMEDIA CEO CARL PARMER noted, "I had the honor of working alongside BILL since the early '90s from our days together at HEFTEL BROADCASTING. His knowledge of the industry and loyalty as a friend continued as we worked to build SUMMIT MEDIA together. All those who knew BILL came to respect his skills and watch in awe of how he connected with listeners. We will all truly miss him.”

SUMMITMEDIA SVP/Programming RANDY CHASE said, “We will miss BILL’s incessant enthusiasm, his love for our business, and his desire to always put the consumer first. But we will carry on with the fierceness he demonstrated and his passion for building an emotional connection with the listener.”

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, "BILL and I competed against each other in MIAMI -- he at Y100 and me at 96X and while fierce competitors we developed a great friendship over the years. TANNER was a brilliant radio programmer. His creativity was ground-breaking and he will be missed by many, including me."

TANNER began his career at Top 40 WJDX/JACKSON, MS and became PD/mornings. In 1974, he became the PD/morning star of the TANNER IN THE MORNING show at WHYI (Y-100)/MIAMI and was soon named VP/Programming for parent company HEFTEL BROADCASTING CORPORATION. In 1983, TANNER became PD/morning personality for METROMEDIA’s WASH/WASHINGTON, DC. In 1985, TANNER returned to MIAMI to launch one of the industry’s first Urban Contemporary stations, WHQT (HOT 105)/MIAMI. The following year he was named the first PD/morning talent for WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI.

TANNER entered Spanish radio in 1992 as head of the team that created WXDJ/MIAMI which became the top Spanish language station in MIAMI. He was rehired in 1994 by HEFTEL BROADCASTING CORPORATION as VP/Programming, and in 1995, under his direction, the company’s KLVE/LOS ANGELES rose to the top of the ratings. In 1997, TANNER headed the team that developed the format for KSCA/LOS ANGELES which also rose to the #1 position in the ratings. In 1997, TANNER joined H&P RADIO, LLC to launch two new urban radio stations in BIRMINGHAM.

Here is a video of TANNER at WPOW.

