Daniels

Outgoing RADIO DISNEY NETWORK Dir./Music Programming KRIS DANIELS is set to fill in for MONICA “MO” LUNSFORD as co-host of “The Morning Bull” show at ENTERCOM Country KILT (THE BULL 100.3)/HOUSTON when LUNSFORD, who is also the station’s APD, goes on maternity leave shortly. The morning team, which also includes GEORGE LINDSAY and “COWBOY DAVE” BAYLESS, made the announcement on the show and on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (1/27).

DANIELS joined RADIO DISNEY in her current role in 2019, but the job is being phased out with the network’s shutdown (NET NEWS 12/3/20). She formerly was PD/morning host at BEASLEY Country KCYE (102.7 THE COYOTE)/LAS VEGAS, and later held the same duties at internet station COUNTRY AF RADIO. Previous career stops include MD/mornings at SUMMITMEDIA Country WQNU/LOUISVILLE, KY and iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE/FRESNO, CA.

Read our recent 10 Questions interview with DANIELS here. Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News