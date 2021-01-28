Partnership

ATLANTA-based full-service talent, artist management, label, and music distribution powerhouse THE BLUEPRINT GROUP and TSŪ INC., the social media platform that shares advertising and affiliate revenue with creators have partnered up to distribute $5 million in company equity to those creators. Music executives RYAN HASLAM and BILLY JONES oversee the day-to-day operations for TSŪ along with THE BLUEPRINT GROUP executive team.

Regarding the partnership, TSŪ co-founder and chief innovation officer JOHN ACUNTO, "Our community of creators is at the core of TSŪ's success. Today we're expanding that community with THE BLUEPRINT GROUP's incredible roster of talent. We continue to be the only platform treating our creators as partners and we have gone further than ever before by offering company equity. No other social media platform can say that."

THE BLUEPRINT GROUP Executives, AL BRANCH AND CORTEZ BRYANT in a joint statement, "THE BLUEPRINT GROUP has always been at the forefront of innovation, strategic partnerships, and brand alignment for our entire client roster. Partnering with TSŪ allows us to not only continue that legacy with our in-house clients, but to offer the same opportunities to other artists, content creators, comedians, entrepreneurs, and athletes."

THE BLUEPRINT GROUP and TSŪ have additionally co-produced a comedy streaming series exclusively for the TSŪ platform, entitled TRIPPIN ON SUNDAYS. The show features comedians NARD HOLSTON, OD ODELL, and SUNSHINE. At a time when comedians and other performers are struggling to find work opportunities due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the series provides laughs for audiences and financial relief for performers.

