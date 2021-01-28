Spotify

SPOTIFY’S flagship Country playlist, “Hot Country,” is taking a look ahead at the 2021 talent pool by releasing its first-ever “Artists To Watch” list, as chosen by the playlist’s curation team. The list includes: ROMAN ALEXANDER, PRISCILLA BLOCK, KIDD G, WILLIE JONES, KAMERON MARLOWE, IAN MUNSICK, NATE SMITH, BRITTNEY SPENCER, TIERA and LAINEY WILSON.

“SPOTIFY’s ‘Hot Country’ playlist has always been at the forefront of showcasing Country music’s hitmakers, guiding fans to discover the next big thing alongside the genre’s established artists,” said SPOTIFY head of Country JOHN MARKS. “Launching our first-ever Artists to Watch list allows us to celebrate a diverse slate of young artists who will undoubtedly change the face of Country music in 2021. These artists are certainly the epitome of ‘HOT!’”

Said COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s MARLOWE, “Seeing my name on SPOTIFY’s ‘Artists To Watch’ list is absolutely wild. Never in a million years did I think I would be doing music as my job. It’s truly an honor and makes me want to keep making better songs. I’ve taken this time to really focus on my songwriting and making new music that’s true to me.”

