COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has named ROB BABIN SVP, Radio, effective immediately. He'll oversee CMG's 65 stations in 11 markets. BABIN is responsible for the profitability, strategic direction, and operational execution of CMG’s radio platform. He will focus heavily on achieving CMG's Radio strategic growth objectives while maintaining CMG’s industry leading content, impactful community engagement and growth-focused culture.

CMG President/CEO DAN YORK commented, "We are so excited that ROB accepted this role on the CMG leadership team. He is a proven leader with a true passion for the radio, CMG and his people. ROB is a collaborative and agile executive, with deep industry and CMG expertise and passion for everything he does – making him the ideal leader for CMG RADIO."

BABIN added, "Over the past 20 years, I've had the opportunity to work alongside many exceptional individuals and teams across CMG. I am thrilled to accept this position and honored to lead our CMG RADIO team. With our company's incredible strength, brands, and people, we will continue to excel and grow our radio business to new heights."

BABIN's career in radio spans 25 years, with 20 spent leading various business units and markets for CMG, including Regional VP leading five CMG radio markets: MIAMI, HOUSTON, TAMPA, SAN ANTONIO and LONG ISLAND, NY.

