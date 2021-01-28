'Deryk Engelland Day'

To honor him after his recent retirement from the NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE, iHEARTMEDIA KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS has declared FEBRUARY 5th to be "DERYK ENGELLAND DAY." The station is dedicating a day on the airwaves to celebrate ENGELLAND, the former LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS player, who is known to be a big fan of his community and Country music.

As part of the celebration, ENGELLAND will co-host afternoon drive with on-air personality WAYNE D from 2-7p (PT) that day. Listeners will be encouraged to call into the station and leave messages for ENGELLAND, which will be played back throughout the day. In addition, listeners can visit the station’s website to enter to win autographed ENGELLAND gear including a jersey, hockey stick, puck and more. Donations to ENGELLAND's charity, ENGO'S VEGAS BORN HEROES, which honors local community heroes, will also be encouraged.

“95.5 THE BULL is proud to celebrate our friend DERYK ENGELLAND not just for his contributions to hockey in LAS VEGAS, but for his charitable efforts in the community,” said station PD MOJOE ROBERTS.

“From his very impactful ‘VEGAS Strong’ speech on OCTOBER 10th, 2017, to today, DERYK has made and continues to make LAS VEGAS a place locals are proud to call home,” said WAYNE D.

“I am grateful and humbled to have a day on 95.5 THE BULL," said ENGELLAND. "I listen to the station every day, and it’s an honor to be a part of THE BULL family and the LAS VEGAS community."

