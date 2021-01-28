Terrell

FOX NEWS MEDIA has signed civil right attorney LEO TERRELL as a contributor to provide comment and analysis across all its platforms including FOX NEWS CHANNEL and FOX BUSINESS NETWORK.

TERRELL will continue hosting his CUMULUS MEDIA podcast, LEO TERRELL: AMERICA's FAIR MINDED CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY.

Throughout his career, TERRELL has also provided legal and civil rights commentary across a number of television programs, including ABC’s NIGHTLINE, CNN’s LARRY KING LIVE and NBC’s TODAY. He previously hosted a show on CUMULUS MEDIA Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES.

