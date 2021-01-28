Lori Lewis

Social media marketing strategist LORI LEWIS will present "How To Spend Less Time On Social Media While Creating Greater Impact" on the next IBA (INDEPENDENT BROADCASTER ASSOCIATION) member webinar on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4 at 2p Eastern.

LEWIS commented, "I’m thrilled to share how broadcasters in any market regardless of market size or resources, can leverage their social media platforms to optimize sales campaigns, station promotions/benchmarks and company initiatives. I’m pleased to be an IBA member as well!"

IBA Pres. RON STONE added, "Every member of the IBA will benefit from this upcoming webinar. LORI LEWIS is the single most identifiable name and social media influencer in the industry, and this IBA ‘’member only’ webinar underscores the value we bring to members."

The IBA webinar series provides its members the opportunity to learn from industry influencers, from the sales, programming, marketing and promotions, business, engineering, employment, and social media arenas, with a bi-monthly schedule of speakers throughout the year. The IBA webinar series is for IBA members only, and one of the free benefits to its members.

For more information on becoming an IBA member check out https://www.iba.media/.



