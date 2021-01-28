Strong Management & Davis Entertainement Group Merge



STRONG MANAGEMENT and DAVIS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP have merged to form a new company, UNCHAINED MANAGEMENT, MUSIC & MEDIA.

Based out of NEW YORK City, the company’s roster will combine their current clientele which includes BIG CHOCOLATE, BROTHERS BORN, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CHILDREN OF BODOM, CKY, THE CONTORTIONIST, DISFIGURING THE GODDESS, ENTHEOS, ESMÉ PATTERSON, HAVOK, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LIGHT THE TORCH, LORNA SHORE, LOSS BECOMES, MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, MINISTRY, MONSTER MAGNET, OXYMORRONS, QUEENSRYCHE, REVOCATION, SERPENTINE DOMINION, TEMPLE OF THE BLACK MOON, THE AGONIST, THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD, TIMES OF GRACE, WHITECHAPEL and WILLIAM ELLIOT WHITMORE.

STEVE DAVIS, Founder of DAVIS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP said, "Having had the pleasure of being surrounded by both talented artists and executives for many, many years I could not be more thrilled to be moving forward in my career with STRONG MANAGEMENT Founders VAUGHN LEWIS and KENNY GABOR. I have known them both as friends, colleagues and confidants for over a decade. We share a love of music, a love for those who create it, and a friendship that I cherish. Our common goals, passions, trust amongst us, shared moral compasses and a combined wealth of experience make this collaboration one I am extremely excited and proud of.”

KENNY GABOR added, "We’ve been talking with STEVE about teaming up for quite some time, and it seems there’s no better time than now. He’s a visionary with a ton of experience and success under his belt, and he’s also a great friend. When it comes to our artists, we all speak the same language, and I couldn’t be more thrilled of what’s to come.”

UNCHAINED MANAGEMENT, MUSIC & MEDIA will continue to nurture and develop those bonds with the strength and passion put forth by LEWIS, GABOR, DAVIS and RUDOLPH in this new venture. While continuing to grow the careers of current clients, and eventually adding to their management roster, UNCHAINED will also expand their activities beyond management within the entertainment sphere.



For More Info on UNCHAINED MANAGEMENT, MUSIC & MEDIA

