Randy Ross

ALL ACCESS has learned that MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS KNOXVILLE, TN General Manager RANDY ROSS has died. It's reported by friends that he passed away on TUESDAY (1/26). He oversaw four stations in KNOXVILLE after getting his start in CHATTANOOGA in the 1980s.

A longtime friend of ROSS, DAVE CARROLL, said in a statement: "We've lost RANDY ROSS, way too soon. Let me tell you a story. When I was at KZ-106, this kid from ROSSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL was attending DALTON STATE COLLEGE. He loved KZ. His dream was to be on the radio. He applied for a job. We had one job opening: janitor. 'I'll take it!' he said. That's how badly he wanted to get his foot in the door.

"While he was working in the building, he watched and learned," CARROLL continued. "Several months later, he finally got to be on the radio. It was late one night, after an ELTON JOHN concert at the arena. He was great. From there, he worked his way up to the morning show, and into sales. He eventually became one of the top radio station market managers in the state of TENNESSEE, supervising dozens of employees. I never heard anyone say a negative word about him. He was friendly, happy, and rock-solid.

"I have often shared his story with students who asked me how to get the job of their dreams. He was my example. I finally got to tell him that in person in 2019. He was very flattered and humble. If you're lucky, you will meet one person like that in your lifetime. RANDY was my guy."

Condolences to his immediate and professional families.

« see more Net News